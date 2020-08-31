High Court bench transfers Sakshi case to Chief Justice bench

A two-member division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court declined to give its judgement on a case pertaining to the ruling YSRCP’s Sakshi media in the State. The division bench requested for the transfer of the case to the Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari’s bench. The case was regarding the petitioners’ complaint that very large disproportionate advertisements were being given to Sakshi media in violation of the existing rules and regulations.

As per the official guidelines, the Government’s advertisements should have to be given to different sections of media in accordance with their circulations. But, the ruling YSRCP was not following these guidelines. What more, these advertisements were being given in the ruling YSRCP party flag colours.

Already, the use of YSRCP colours in painting the Government buildings and panchayat offices created a lot of controversy. The High Court itself ordered the Government to remove the ruling party colours. Even the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s orders. But still, the Jagan Reddy regime was going ahead with its one point agenda to get ultimate publicity from every rupee they spend from the public funds.

The HC division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Uma Devi heard the petitions but finally refused to pass their judgement. They have now thrown the ball into the court of Chief Justice. It has assumed significance in the light of the fact that the ruling YSRCP sympathisers were targetting even judges on social media whenever they give judgements unfavourable to the Jagan regime.