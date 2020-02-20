Trivikram in plans to repeat Pooja Hegde?

Trivikram is all delighted with the performance of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Soon, he announced that he would work with NTR and the film would be an out and out commercial entertainer. The regular shoot of the film will start this year once NTR turns free from RRR. In this meanwhile, Trivikram will complete the script work and will finalize the actors, technicians.

The latest news we hear is that he is in plans to repeat Pooja Hegde as the heroine. The actress already worked for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Trivikram is extremely impressed with the work and dedication of Pooja after which he is considering her for the role. Trivikram will also take a call from NTR before finalizing the actress. The film will release during summer 2021.