Pawan demands removal of cases against Amaravati farmers

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan condemned the cases filed against the peacefully protesting farmers at Krishnayapalem village in Amaravati Capital City. He expressed shock on how the police can file non-bailable cases against so many farmers when they were just fighting for justice. He demanded immediate withdrawal of all the cases filed against over 426 farmers.

Interesting facts are coming out about these cases. The lady MRO didn’t make any police complaint. She also asked for not to file any cases. Still, the government took a decision to book farmers yesterday midnight. Then cases were filed against farmers under multiple sections.

The government is taking every chance to terrorise farmers by filing cases but they are not getting frightened. The farmers again protested in front of MLA Roja when she visited SRM University.

Pawan Kalyan said that the YCP government is wrongly thinking of oppressing and suppressing justified agitation of farmers.