Mumbai team coming to style Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is one of the stylish actors of Telugu cinema and he loves to transform himself as per the role. His costumes and hairstyle from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo received good response. A special team from Mumbai is arriving to design and present Allu Arjun in a new avatar in his next film that will be directed by Sukumar.

The team will design the looks, costumes and hairstyle of Allu Arjun. Several looks are designed and Allu Arjun, Sukumar will finalize one of them. Bunny will be seen with thick beard in this mass entertainer and he will be seen chanting Chittoor accent in the film which is a mass entertainer. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The regular shoot of this film start from March and is set in the backdrop of sandalwood mafia.