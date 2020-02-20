‘Woman Chief Minister for AP’ comment go viral

The Supreme Court has recently ordered that women shall be given commanding roles in the Indian Armed Forces. Following this, a new political controversy began in AP. A comment is getting circulated in the name of PV Prasad, who unsuccessfully contested on YCP ticket against Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani. PVP was alleged to have said that AP people are eager to see a woman CM soon.

It is not yet known whether this comment was genuine or not. But the YCP leaders are saying that opposition leaders are politicising it through fake comments. PVP has also not officially clarified his position on this issue till now.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah asked PVP to clarify whether his comment has something to do with the AP state itself. He asked whether YCP leader would visit Serbia or Gulf country soon.

Obviously, there were rumours from the beginning that Jagan was training his wife Bharati to succeed him if his bail is cancelled in CBI cases. Ras al Khaima incident is triggering constant rumours these days.