Trivikram plans a lavish set for Mahesh Babu’s Next

Top director Trivikram and Superstar Mahesh Babu are collaborating after a decade. The shoot commences soon and the pre-production work is happening. Trivikram is planning a massive colony set that will be constructed in the outskirts of the city. An 8-acre land is leased out for the set and the work commences soon. The major portion of the film’s shoot will happen in this set which would be completely an air-conditioned set.

Trivikram wanted the makers to spend lavishly on the set. Mahesh is expected to join the sets of the film in June. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this untitled family entertainer. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Thaman is the music director. Trivikram wrapped up the scriptwork and he is busy finalizing the supporting cast. Mahesh is busy completing the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata that is announced for May 12th release.