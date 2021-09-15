Trivikram takes one more responsibility from Pawan Kalyan

The entire world knows about the bonding between Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram. The top director is closely monitoring Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and he penned the dialogue version of the project. Pawan wanted Trivikram to be available on the sets and Trivikram is making his presence on a regular basis. Pawan Kalyan floated Pawan Kalyan Creative Works long ago and he expressed his interest to produce films on his banner. He announced that he will produce a film with Ram Charan but the project never materialized.

Pawan Kalyan asked Trivikram to take responsibility and find the right script, director to produce Ram Charan’s film. Trivikram is listening to scripts considering Ram Charan and the film will be made on Pawan Kalyan Creative Works banner. Trivikram may also join hands as co-producer for the film which is unknown for now. He is also finalizing interesting scripts for Pawan Kalyan’s banner which will be made on strict budgets. Pawan also wanted to produce a film with Nithiin as the lead actor. The film’s discussions too are happening currently. Trivikram will now turn busier with the new responsibilities.