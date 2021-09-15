Chiranjeevi and Charan back to the sets of Acharya

Top director Koratala Siva is all set to offer a perfect treat for Mega fans as Chiranjeevi and Charan are working together for a full-fledged movie. The film is titled Acharya and it is in the final stages of the shoot. Two songs from the movie are left pending and Chiranjeevi commenced the shoot of God Father after Charan turned busy with RRR. The shoot of Acharya resumed last evening in a special set in the outskirts of Hyderabad. A special song on Chiranjeevi and Charan is canned and this song will be a treat for Mega fans.

The song shoot will continue for a week in the nights. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will complete the other pending song from next week. The entire shooting portions of Acharya are expected to be completed by the end of this month and the new release date of the film will be announced soon. Acharya is a social drama and Kajal Aggarwal is teamed up beside Chiranjeevi. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma is the music director.