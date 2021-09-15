Covid vaccination: Telangana crosses 2 cr doses mark

Telangana has reached a new milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations as it crossed the 2 crore doses mark, officials said on Wednesday.

Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao announced that the state has become the 14th state in the country to cross 2 crore doses mark. As per the data on Cowin portal on Wednesday, Telangana has administered 2,00,40,525 doses.

“It is a proud moment as we achieved a significant milestone in the vaccination programme against Covid in our state,” he said.

For administering first one crore doses, it took 165 days while the next one crore does were administered in just 78 days.

“Apart from the commitment of the last level field functionaries of our department, the support from line departments, the backup we received from the highest level of political and administrative wings, enthusiastic participation of public for vaccination at GCHCs and PCHSs has made this possible,” Rao said.

He also praised print and electronic media for its role in disseminating relevant information. While thanking all those who made this possible, he said they now look forward to 100 per cent vaccination.

At a programme held to mark the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar cut the cake in the presence of Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi and other senior officials of the Medical and Health Department.

The state government on September 12 decided to launch a special drive to administer Covid-19 vaccines to 3 lakh people daily to cover those who have not taken them so far.

There are 2.80 crore people above the age of 18 and eligible for vaccination in the state. So far 1.45 crore were administered the first dose while 55.28 lakh have completed their second and final dose. As many as 1.34 crore people have still not taken even the first dose.

The state, like the rest of the country, had rolled out vaccination on January 16 and crossed the one crore doses mark on June 25.