Trivikram’s art of cash-minting is Talk of the Tollywood

Trivikram is one of the best directors and ace writers of Telugu cinema. His brand value doubled after the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The top director is working for over 16 hours on a regular basis as he has taken up too many commitments. He is playing a crucial role in finalizing the films of Pawan Kalyan. With minimum involvement, Trivikram is drawing a fat paycheque of Rs 20 crores. He made good money through Bheemla Nayak. His production house Fortune Four Cinemas is a partner in Vinodaya Sitham remake and Sujeeth’s film that will hit the floors soon.

Apart from these, he is involved in several other projects that are under discussion. Trivikram holds a lion’s share in Haarika and Hassine Creations and he is committed for the production house. Now he is sharing the profits in all the films produced by Sithara Entertainments. Trivikram is directly and indirectly involved in over ten films that are in pre-production and production. Apart from these, Trivikram is also directing commercials for which he is charging Rs 50 lakhs for 2-3 days. Tollywood is discussing about the huge money-making of Trivikram. Some of them say that he turned over greedy and others say that he is wise and is making big money. The fact is that he is currently in huge demand.