First Look: Nayanthara from God Father

Tamil Lady Superstar Nayanthara is playing an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming release God Father. The makers unveiled the first look of the actress from the film. Nayanthara essays the role of Satyapriya Jaidev in the film. The actress looks dynamic in the released look. She is not paired up beside Chiranjeevi in this political drama. The makers also announced that the first single from the film will be out soon.

Mohan Raja is the director of God Father and the makers re-confirmed that the film will release on October 5th. Thaman is the music director and Konidela Production Company, Mega Supergood Films are the producers. Chiranjeevi will be seen in a role with grey shades and he will be seen in a traditional attire in God Father. The film is the remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

