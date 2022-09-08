Harish Shankar working on two scripts simultaneously

Talented director Harish Shankar has been idle from more than two years. He locked his next film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan but the film is delayed and pushed due to various reasons. Harish Shankar returned back from USA and he met Pawan Kalyan recently. There are discussions about the remake of Theri. Pawan asked Harish Shankar to work on the script of Theri remake and the scriptwork is happening currently. Mythri Movie Makers holds the remake rights of Theri and they will produce this project.

Harish Shankar is also in talks with Dil Raju for a film. The top producer asked the director to come up with an engaging script for Vijay Deverakonda. The discussion about the script is going on for now. If Pawan Kalyan’s film is delayed, Harish Shankar is keen to take up Vijay Deverakonda’s film. Dil Raju and Vijay Deverakonda met and discussed about Harish Shankar’s film and the response is quite positive. More details awaited.