Ranbir Kapoor about the Boycott trend on Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the biggest bet in his career with Brahmastra. The film has been facing the heat and the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra is trending all over from the past few weeks. The promotional activities and the content generated enough buzz on the film and the pre-release sales are just outstanding. Ranbir Kapoor responded about the negative trend on his film and on Bollywood in the recent times.

“If the audience loves a film, it will perform well at the box-office. My film Shamshera did not impress the audience and it did not do well. It is all about the content. Who doesn’t want to watch a good move in theatres?” responded Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is a superhero film directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Brahmastra is hitting the screens tomorrow.

