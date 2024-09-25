Trouble brewing for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In a setback for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Sepcial Court ordered for Lokayukta inquiry on him. The decision of the Court comes as a shocker for Siddaramaiah, who has been fighting back allegations of corruption in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case.

According to the inputs from Bengaluru sources, The Special Court for Public Representatives Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat ordered Mysore Lokayukta Police to conduct inquiry on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with other accused on Wednesday. The Judge had ordered Mysore Lokayukta Police as the land, which was reportedly allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife BM Parvati is located in Mysore under MUDA limits.

As the Special Court gave judgement, which may impact Karnataka politics in a big way, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed confidence saying that he is not afraid of inquiry and will face it.

While Siddaramaiah has been putting on a brave face, the developments in MUDA case indicate otherwise. Opposition BJP has been demanding for his resignation and his image as a ‘non-corrupt’ leader has been already damaged. With Lokayukta probe, the Opposition cry for his resignation will grow further. Court allowing for probing Karnataka CM, will also weaken his stance, on the issue, which will be exploited by not just Opposition leaders but also his detractors in Congress.

Putting pressure on Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of corruption by Karnataka CM in MUDA case, campaigning in Haryana elections on Wednesday.

Already MUDA scam case has become a national issue, creating an embarrassing situation for Congress. Now Siddaramaiah has to defend himself not just in the Court but also in the Congress party, if he has to safeguard his CM chair.

Dnr