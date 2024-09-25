KTR pulls up Revanth Sarkar on Devara pre-release event

BRS working president KT Rama Rao pulled up Revanth Reddy Sarkar for failing to conduct the Devara pre-release event. Expressing concern over Congress Government’s administration in Hyderabad, KTR stressed that Government’s inefficiency has been hurting Hyderabad badly.

“During KCR’s rule, we have took utmost care of Hyderabad. Besides ensuring infrastructure development and economic progress, BRS Govt also ensured law and order. During our ten-year rule, we have ensured that people belonging to all castes, religions and regions lived happily without any pain. But within nine months Congress Government has spoilt the whole scenario of Hyderabad,” said KTR, firing on Congress Government.

“BRS Govt was so committed towards Hyderabad’s growth and progress that every Minister, MLA and corporator used to take personal care about the needs of Hyderabadis. Our Ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, our MLAs used to personally oversee the conduct of festivals belonging to all regions,” further said KTR.

“We used to take special care even in case of movie pre-release functions. But the sad thing is, Congress Government has failed to even provide security and ensure smooth conduct of NTR’s Devara pre-release event,” said KTR, pointing out that because of Congress Government’s inefficiency, Devara pre-release event got cancelled.

KTR made these comments, speaking on the topic of how Revanth Reddy Sarkar is spoiling Hyderabad. As soon, as KTR made these comments, they are going viral on social media, as not just political circles but even movie lovers are sharing his video.

Dnr