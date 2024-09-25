KTR vows to stand by HYDRA victims

BRS working president KT Rama Rao vowed to stand by HYDRA victims, who have lost their homes, in demolitions. He came down heavily on Revanth Reddy Sarkar for acting in an inhuman way in dealing with poor families.

“It is very unfortunate that CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is acting in the most inhuman way by demolishing houses of poor people in the name of HYDRA. Congress Government is creating high drama in the name of HYDRA. Officials are arriving at poor people’s homes early in the morning on Saturday and Sundays and demolishing their homes without any notice or warnings. By acting oversmart, HYDRA is conducting demolitions on holidays to ensure that victims do not have an opportunity to approach even Courts. This is completely unacceptable and lacks empathy towards poor,” said KTR addressing media in Kukatpally on Wednesday.

“We are not encouraging encroachments. But rules of natural justice have to be followed. Most of these people, whose homes HYDRA is demolishing are poor and middle class. They did not encroach those lands. They bought those homes with their hard earned money. Therefore they have to be dealt with an a humane way,” further said KTR.

Promising HYDRA victims support on the occasion, KTR announced, “BRS will not silently sit and watch Congress Government’s atrocious acts in the name of HYDRA. We will stand by the victims of HYDRA. We are setting up a legal help desk at Telangana Bhavan to assist poor and middle class people, who have lost their homes in HYDRA demolitions.”

KTR underlined that HYDRA is giving notices to rich and powerful to ensure that they get stay from Court, while homes of poor are being erased without any notice.

Saying that Revanth Reddy Sarkar is saving rich and powerful and attacking poor, KTR warned that BRS cadres will hit streets to stop HYDRA.

Dnr