TRS-BJP ‘street fighting’ spreading to all districts!

The ruling TRS and opposition BJP in Telangana are indulging more in ‘street fighting’ than engaging in a political war.

The street fighting between TRS and BJP was confined to BJP targeting TRS president and CM KCR, his son KTR and his daughter Kavitha all these days.

Whenever KCR, KTR or Kavitha undertake tours to districts or their constituencies, BJP activists try to obstruct their convoys which led to clashes between police and BJP activists as well as between BJP and TRS workers.

This street fighting is now spreading to other districts. On Friday (today), the TRS and BJP workers clashed with each other on Khammam roads when finance, health minister T.Harish Rao visited Khammam to launch new initiatives in government hospitals.

BJP and ABVP workers tried to obstruct Harish convoy demanding release of job notifications at the earliest. This led to a clash between BJP, ABVP workers and police, TRS activists.

Recently, TRS too started indulging in street fighting with BJP.

BJP Nizamabad MP D.Aravind was obstructed and attacked by TRS workers when he tried to enter Navipet mandal in Nizamabad districts, the in-laws place of TRS MLA Kavitha to launch development programmes.

This escalated tension in Nizamabad district besides heating up Telangana politics further.