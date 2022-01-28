KCR gives Rs 1 crore & plot in Hyd to Bheemla Nayak Mogilaiah!

Darshanam Mogilaiah, popular as “Bheemla Nayak” Mogilaiah, for his title song for upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer upcoming movie “Bheemla Nayak”, met Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao in Pragathi Bhavan on Friday (today).

Mogilaiah was recently conferred with “Padma Shri” Award by the Central government on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

KCR praised Mogilaiah on winning Padma Shri Award and for bringing laurels and recognition to Telangana and Telangana’s art and culture.

KCR announced Rs 1 crore cash reward to Mogilaiah on behalf of Telangana government. KCR also announced a house plot in Hyderabad for Mogilaiah.

The amount will be used to construct a decent house for Mogilaiah who now lives in a shed-like house in a slum area in Hyderabad.

The Telangana government will also pay him monthly pension every month.

Mogilaiah and his family members are facing severe poverty and financial problems for the past several decades. All his woes are now coming to an end after winning Padma Shri award.

Although Pawan Kalyan and few other celebrities, NGOs donated money to Mogilaiah after he became popular with Bheemla Nayak title song, the KCR’s huge cash reward and a plot will change the life of Mogilaiah and his family forever.