TRS govt plans delimitation to win GHMC polls in 2021!

The ruling TRS is preparing ground to take up delimitation exercise in GHMC limits.

The TRS government wants to increase the number of wards to 180 and if possible to 200.

At present, there are 150 GHMC wards.

The TRS won 99 wards in GHMC elections held in February 2016, while its friendly party AIMIM won 44 seats. The Opposition Congress, TDP and BJP were confined to single digits.

The present GHMC term will end in January 2021, which is less than a year away.

TRS is making strategic moves to retain GHMC for the second term by taking delimitation of wards to suit its political needs.

Though Hyderabad voters gave TRS landslide majority in 2016 GHMC polls, the ruling party failed to live up to their expectations. It failed to develop Hyderabad as promised and the roads and infrastructure facilities have worsened in Hyderabad under TRS rule.

Expecting anger from voters in upcoming GHMC polls, the TRS has decided to take up delimitation of wards.

The TRS government is planning to introduce new GHMC Act in Assembly soon for the purpose of delimitation of wards.