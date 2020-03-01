Vizag people scared of YCP land mafia: Kanna

A day after GVL Narasimha Rao supported YCP Circar, BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana visited and gave counter support to Amaravati farmers’ agitation against 3 Capitals. He went a step further in criticising YCP harshly. Kanna mockingly commented that even the Vizag people are highly scared of getting the Executive Capital status to their city because of the great threat from YCP land mafia.

Kanna has not commented on Chandrababu Naidu Vizag arrest. Whereas, GVL met and represented to Governor on how TDP was equally to blame in Vizag incidents. Suddenly, Kanna came to express his solidarity to Amaravati farmers. He sarcastically said that YCP rule is like handing over chocolates to innocent people only to rob their necklaces.

Kanna said that if elections are held now, the ruling YCP will not win lesser MLA seats than what TDP got in 2019. Because of this negative response from people that CM Jagan is avoiding the local body elections somehow.