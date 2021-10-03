TRS MLA lands in soup again with his ‘loose tongue’!

TRS MLA and former deputy CM T.Rajaiah is synonymous with controversies.

He always rakes up one controversy or the other with his ‘loose tongue’.

He was earlier caught indulging in a ‘sex chat’ with a woman, the audio tapes of which went viral on social media although Rajaiah later denied saying it was a ‘mimicry voice’ of someone imitating him.

Latest, Rajaiah landed in yet another controversy with his ‘loose tongue’ by making controversial remarks while praising TRS party president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

Rajaiah made these comments during distribution of Bathukamma saris being supplied by TRS government for women across Telangana for free as “Bathukamma gift” on behalf of CM KCR.

While praising KCR for giving Bathukamma saris to entire women fold in Telangana, Rajaiah said these days either parents of women or in-laws of women are not giving new saris as gift to women in Telangana for Bathukamma. Even husbands of women are not giving saris. But KCR is gifting saris to women like their parents and in-laws.

Rajaiah in his over enthusiasm to praise KCR, also said KCR even became husband for all women in Telangana and gifting saris.

His comments triggered sharp protests from various sections.

Realising his ‘slip of tongue’ later, Rajaiah offered unconditional apologies for his remarks and said he was withdrawing such remarks with immediate effect.