Revanth stumps TRS with long-term plans!

TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy continues to give sleepless nights to TRS top brass ever since he took over reigns of Congress in Telangana.

TRS leadership is not able to assess the clever political moves of Revanth.

TRS strongly believed that Revanth will field a strong candidate like Konda Surekha in Huzurabad by poll scheduled to be held on October 30.

TRS hoped that this will split anti-TRS votes between Congress and BJP and make TRS victory easier in Telangana.

But Revanth gave a twist by fielding an unknown face Venkat Balmoor in Huzurabad after realizing that Congress has no chance to win this election in this big battle between KCR and Etela Rajender.

Revanth’s strategy is that TRS should not benefit due to vote split between Congress and BJP and he wants TRS to lose at any cost and he doesn’t mind even if BJP wins in this election.

Revanth feels that if TRS loses Huzurabad, KCR will weaken and lose his grip on TRS and TRS will collapse by 2023 Assembly polls.

It will benefit Congress in the long run although Congress suffers temporary setback in Huzurabad now by fielding a weak candidate like Venkat.