This firebrand woman leader faces heat on home turf

She may be a firebrand who took on Chandrababu Naidu. She may be a two-time MLA, who proved her mettle both inside and outside the assembly. She may be a top-notch leader of the YSRCP and may have won praises from one and all. But, within her constituency, she has always been facing challenges and problems. What is interesting is that they are not from the rival political party, but from within her own party – the YSRCP.

Nagari MLA RK Roja’s problems stem from within not from outside. Now her biggest problem is how to get her nominee as the MPP of Nindra mandal. The biggest obstacle is from YSRCP leader and Srisailam Trust Board Chairperson Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy. Out of the 8 MPTCs in the mandal, seven went into the YSRCP kitty and one to the TDP. Normally, this should have been a celebration time for the YSRCP. But, the problem is of the seven MPTCs, only three – Deepa – are from MLA Roja’s group. The remaining four belong to the Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy group. This group has won over the lone TDP MPTC

While Roja is rooting for Deepa, Chakrapani wants his brother Bhaskara Reddy to become the MPP. The rivalry has gone to such lengths that at one state Chakrapani has dared Roja to contest against him and win from Nagari. The election of the MPP has been postponed due to his rivalry. Now the election commission has announced that the election would be held on October 8.

Now both the groups have met Chittoor strongman and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, but to no avail. Now the issue has gone to Tadepalli. YS Jagan is now seized of the matter. Both Roja and Chakrapani Reddy are adamant that the Nindra MPP should be their respective nominee. Let’s see if Roja will bloom or Chakrapani Reddy has his way.