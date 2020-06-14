TRS MLA Muthireddy’s wife, 3 others tested positive for coronavirus

After TRS Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy who was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, his wife Padmalata Reddy too has contracted the virus. Further, Muthireddy’s driver, gunman and cook too were tested positive for Covid-19. All the four are in quarantine.

Even as Padmalata Reddy was tested positive for coronavirus, she said she is healthy and doing well. Muthireddy is the first big political figure in the TRS to have contracted the virus in the Telangana state although legislators in other states were tested positive for Covid-19.

The TRS leader was admitted in Yashoda Hospital. It is learnt that Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy had attended a high-level meeting on regulated cropping pattern at Pragati Bhavan addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Ministers, District Collectors, District Agriculture Officials and district representatives of Rythu Bandhu Samithi were invited to attend the meeting. This is giving jitters to the TRS leaders.

On Friday, Telangana reported 253new cases of corona, taking the state tally to 4,737. What is more worrisome is that the state has been reporting around 10 to 5 deaths each day. On Friday, the state reported eight deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 182.

Earlier in the day, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan underwent was tested negative for corona for the second time. The tests were conducted after an attender in Mayor Bonthu Rammohan’s peshi was tested positive. Following this, the municipal administration has decided to shut down the peshi. All the employees were asked to go home. The Mayor’s office on the seventh floor has been sanitised. Further, all the employees in the GHMC office were asked to undergo corona tests. Staff members have been asked to remain in home quarantine and work from home. Samples of those who came in direct contact with the staff member are being collected and results are awaited.

Earlier, a CMO staffer working in the Metro Rail Bhavan was tested positive for the infection. Recently, the employee’s son who visited Maharashtra was tested positive for coronavirus. It is learnt that the employee has contracted the virus from his son. The CMO went into a tizzy after the employee contracted the virus. Following this, the CMO employees were asked not to report to work. The government has sanitised the CMO. Dr Rajiv Sharma, Chief Advisor to Government of Telangana as well as the Chairman of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, has been directed to oversee the sanitisation efforts.