Atchannaidu’s arrest will bring disrepute to Jagan: Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

The overenthusiasm exhibited in arresting Atchannaidu will most definitely bring disrepute to the Jagan government. There was absolutely no need for the police to climb walls of the TDP leader’s residence to arrest him. These are not the words of the TDP leaders, but YSRCP MP.

YSRCP MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju admitted that due procedures were not allowed in arresting Atchannaidu, but refused to believe that the arrest was an act of political vendetta. Further, he noted that disallowing former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu from meeting Atchannaidu at the Guntur hospital amounted to rights violation. On Saturday, when Naidu went to Guntur hospital to meet Atchannaidu he was asked to take permission from the magistrate. Further, Naidu was told that permission will not be given for the next two months citing coronavirus.

The YSRCP MP also admitted that there is large-scale corruption in distribution of house sites to the poor. However, he said Jagan will “peel the skin” of those who indulged in corrupt deals.

On Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy’s recent comments that on High Court contempt notices to party leaders and social media activists for adverse remarks against the judiciary, Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said, “I do not think if Vijaysai Reddy’s remarks were in support of those who made comments against the courts. If that is what he intended, then it amounts to contempt of court.” It may be noted that Vijaysai Reddy called the YSRCP’s social media activists as warriors and soldiers and that he will go all the way out to support them. His remarks come in the wake of contempt notices issued by the High Court to at least 100 people including YSRCP’s MP Nandigam Suresh, Aamachi Krishna Mohan and social media activists.

He also said MPs are finding it difficult to get an appointment with Jagan Mohan Reddy because of the coteire surrounding the CM. “I couldn’t get an appointment with the CM several times.

On the issue of shifting the capital from Amaravati, he said, “It is a sensitive issue. I have an affinity to Vijayawada where I was born and brought up. I fiercely want Amaravati to be the capital. Jagan was of the view that Amaravati will continue to be the capital with two more capitals. BJP also wants Amaravati to be the capital.”

Earlier, the YSRCP MP admitted on Times Now debate that conversions are rampant in Andhra Pradesh with the money power of Christian missionaries but added that the government is not involved. He confessed that Christian missionaries in Andhra Pradesh are pumping in large sums of money to carry out widespread religious conversions in the state.

“It is the money power of the Christian missionaries. Through the money power and money pumped from abroad the Christian missionaries are carrying out large scale conversions. It is happening throughout the country, what are we supposed to do? India is a secular country as per our constitution. I am not getting into the nitty-gritty if the conversions are through inducements by way of money or through preachings, but conversions are happening,” he had stated.