Constable at Naidu residence tests COVID +ve

A police constable who worked at the residence of Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad, has tested positive for Coronavirus. This became known after latest tests were conducted on him. The constable is actually working at Bapatla police station in Guntur district but was given duty at Naidu residence in Telangana Capital. He worked there from May 5 to June 7 and then returned to Guntur district.

Coronavirus test was conducted on him following some symptoms. He tested positive and he was found to have got this infection during his duty in Hyderabad. Another constable who worked with him there was already found to be a virus patient. With this, the police officials became alert and initiated additional precautions.

Special attention is being placed on those arriving from Hyderabad. Guntur district continues to report an increasing number of virus cases after the lockdown relaxations. Cases are being reported from Mangalagiri and Tadepalli areas where Government employees are present in large numbers. Moreover, there are some sections of people frequently travelling to Hyderabad.

AP cases went up by 222 cases in just a day on Tuesday. Overall cases till now were put at 5,858. Guntur district has got 631 virus cases till date.