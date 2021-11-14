TRS MLA went underground due to social media trolling!

TRS MLA from Achampet constituency Guvvala Balaraju reportedly went underground unable to bear phone calls from people and social media trolling from netizens.

Guvvala Balaraju was not seen in public since last Sunday. His last public appearance was in Mahabubnagar when Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao visited to console minister V.Srinivas Goud whose mother died recently.

During the recent Huzurabad bypoll, Guvvala Balaraju challenged to resign to his MLA post if Etela Rajender from BJP wins the election.

To his shock, Etela Rajender won by defeating TRS with over 20,000 majority.

Since then, Guvvala Balaraju’s mobile phone is flooded with hundreds of calls from people who are directly calling and asking him when he will resign. They are demanding Guvvala to resign. This is leading to heated arguments and abuses between Guvvala and callers, the audio clips of which have gone viral on social media platforms.

Unable to bear this, Guvvala switched off his mobile phone. Netizens are not leaving him even on Twitter, Facebook etc demanding his resignation.

With this,Guvvala went underground and not seen in public for the last one week. He did not take part even in TRS dharna programmes held on Friday across Telangana demanding BJP government at the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana in rabi season.