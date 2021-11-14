RRR Team condemns fake news about court case

The ticket pricing introduced in Andhra Pradesh turned out to be a dent for the revenues and a problem for Telugu film industry. Several gossip portals cooked stories saying that the team of RRR are in plans to approach the court against the government of Andhra Pradesh. Telugu360 contacted the team of RRR and got a clarification on the issue. The makers clarified that they have no such plans calling the rumors baseless.

The buyers have been in talks with the makers of RRR to slash down the distribution deals considering the situation and the talks are going on. The makers of RRR are in plans to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy amd explain him about how the industry has been suffering due to the new ticket pricing GO that was issued overnight. Biggies like RRR, Akhanda and Pushpa will suffer because of the ticket prices. For now, Tollywood has hopes that the government of AP will reconsider their decision and revise the GO before Sankranthi.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and it features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is announced for January 7th 2022 release.