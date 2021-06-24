TRS ‘strategy’ behind attacking YSR, Jagan!

The ruling TRS in Telangana has stepped up its verbal attack on late CM YS Rajashekar Reddy and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy as July 8 date nears.

YSR’s daughter and Jagan’s sister is launching her “YSR Telangana Party” (YSRTP) in Telangana on July 8 on the occasion of YSR’s birth anniversary.

Sharmila is touring Karimnagar district tomorrow to console families who lost the lives of their near and dear ones due to Covid and also due to failures of TRS government on various issues.

TRS has devised a strategy to check Sharmila’s party in Telangana. It wants to aggressively project YSR’s family as ‘anti Telangana’ by calling YSR as ‘thief’ and Jagan as ‘bigger thief’ who stole and stealing Telangana’s share of Krishna water to Seemandhra.

Accordingly, TRS ministers and MLAs were asked to conduct press meets daily to attack YSR and Jagan thereby push Sharmila into defensive mode in Telangana ahead of her party’s launch on July 8.