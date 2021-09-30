TRS survey reports not encouraging, KCR changes gear!

It’s been nearly five months since Etela Rajender quit TRS forcing by poll in Huzurabad.

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao went all out to reestablish TRS supremacy in Huzurabad without Etela.

KCR even annouced Rythu Bandhu scheme for Huzurabad and released Rs 2,000 crore to please Dalit voters who are a majority in Huzurabad.

He sanctioned thousands of crores of rupees to Huzurabad to undertake various development programmes in the constituency.

Despite all this, the surveys commissioned by KCR on TRS prospects in upcoming by poll are not encouraging, according to party sources. Still Etela has the edge, they say.

With this KCR sprung into action to boost up TRS campaign and poll management.

He asked all ministers and party MLAs to stay put in Huzurabad for entire month in October till polling on October 30.

Except on Dasara festival, they should not visit their home constituencies, he ordered.