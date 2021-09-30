Why VIijaya Sai Reddy is silent?

MP Vijaya Sai Reddy is known for his arrogant comments on opposition party leaders and he is always very active in social media. However, his silence in recent times is surprising many. Details as follows.

Vijay Sai Reddy, in the recent past, trolled Pawan using nick names and foul language. He also used derogatory words on Kapu community some times and Kapu leaders complained to police on him. However, in the last 3 days, political atmosphere in the state has been charged and intense war of words is going on between Janasena and YSRCP leaders but still he is not responding on the issue. If he were the same person as earlier, he would have attacked Pawan with the most severe words by now. But he is silent and that surprised many.

While some say he didn’t get any confirmation for extension of his Rajya Sabha which is due to expire next May, some others say he has been maintaining silence since last couple of months due to unknown reasons. It is known news that, Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, Vijaya Sai, Pawan and others met in Delhi recently during a marriage function and didn’t hesitate to let the public know about it.

We need to wait and see whether Vijaya Sai will respond on the ongoing issue or maintain strategic silence.