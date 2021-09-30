YS Jagan set to purge pro-TDP officers from AP administration

The ruling YSRCP is in a purge mode. It is now trying to purge the administration of pro-TDP officials at all levels. The YSRCP is now in the process of identifying the IAS officers and other officials with known TDP sympathies. The party is planning to send them to unimportant posts so that they do not upset the party’s applecart.

One of the biggest problems of the YSRCP government has been the leakage of information. While AP was in a dispute with Telangana over Krishna water, the government found that the Telangana irrigation officials had advance information about AP’s communications to the centre and pre-empted them. Similarly, the YSRCP was rattled to find that Chandrababu Naidu had advance information about some of the key decisions of the YSRCP. There were officials who had leaked key financial information to political rivals. So, now the government wants to eliminate such officials and push them to loop-lines.

According to sources, a comprehensive list would be prepared in two to three months. The list would include those officials who are in touch with Chandrababu Naidu or the TDP leaders. Jagan has already identified some such leaders and has already sent them to looplines. For instance, an IG level officer has been sent to an unimportant post. Two more IPS officials have also been identified.

Surces say that Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to fully sanitise the government staff and remove all those who are sympathetic to the erstwhile regime. The idea is not just to prevent information leakage. Sources say that this is also aimed at gaining complete control over the administration before 2024 elections.