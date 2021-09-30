Attack on Posani Krishna Murali’s Residence

The war of words between Pawan Kalyan and Posani Krishna Murali turned murkier. Posani crossed his line and abused Pawan Kalyan during his recent speeches. This left Pawan fans in anger and some unidentified people attacked Posani’s residence with stones. The attack took place at 2 AM in the night in Yellareddyguda, Hyderabad. Some of the glasses of Posani’s residence are damaged during the attack. Posani filed a complaint and the cops are verifying the CCTV footage currently.

Some of the fans of Pawan Kalyan tried to attack Posani Krishna Murali during his recent speech in Press Club. Posani Krishna Murali recently moved to a new residence in Rayadurgam and he is not residing in the house in Yellareddyguda.