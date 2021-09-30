Ghani makers plan December release

Makers of Ghani are planning to release the movie in the first week of December and looking at December 3rd as the date. An official announcement on the film’s release date will be made soon.

Starring Varun Tej in the lead role, Ghani is a sports drama film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

Varun Tej, who has undergone a complete physical transformation for the movie, and Saiee Manjrekar will be in the lead roles alongside a supporting cast including Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra.