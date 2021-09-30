Republic wins over ‘Natural Star’ Nani

Republic starring Sai Dharam Tej and directed by Dev Katta has won the praises of ‘Natural Star’ Nani.

“Just watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @DevaKatta ‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team 🤗” tweeted Nani.

Republic will be released on October 1 for Gandhi Jayanthi weekend. It is produced by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao on JB Entertainments banner in association with Zee Studios. Music is by Mani Sharma.

Being claimed as an intriguing social drama, that primarily focuses on the three pillars of democracy — legislative, executive and judiciary, Republic has Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna in important roles.

