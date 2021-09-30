What does Jagan’s series of meets with MLAs, MPs indicate?

Is AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slipping into the election mode? Otherwise, why has he begun talking to the MLAs, MPs individually? Why did he call warring Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat and MLA Jakkampudi Raja to bring about rapprochement? He is he trying to patch up the differences among the top leaders? Not just that. Known to be accessible even to ministers and MPs, Jagan has suddenly become highly accessible and getting an appointment has become quite easy. Political observers say these are the advance indications of Jagan going into poll-mode.

Sources close to the YSRCP establishment say that having focused for the first half of his five-year tenure, Jagan is now focusing on setting the party in order. After he took over the reins of power, he fought three major elections – the panchayat elections, local body elections and the Tirupati bypoll – and secured resounding victories in all of them. The opposition is in complete disarray and there are no signs of the rivals regrouping anytime soon. Even in the appointments to the nominated posts, he has ensured that there are not many disappointments within the party.

Now, he is planning one-on-one review meeting with his MPs. He would meet eight MPs per day to discuss the situation of the party in the constituency, delivery of the welfare schemes, groupism among the cadre and the preparedness levels of the organization with them. A recent survey that he had got commissioned too would be discussed, according to the sources.

Later, he would hold a series of meetings with the MLAs and constituency incharges to take stock of the situation. If sources are to be believed, he has already begun preparing and planning for 2024 elections. He could also be exploring the possibility of going for an early poll to pre-empt the rival TDP.