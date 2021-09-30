Will PK be able to work wonders for YS Sharmila?

YS Sharmila has come to Telangana with a bang but soon ended with a whimper. Instead of giving the existing political parties a run for their money, she has now been thoroughly marginalised in Telugu politics. Her dharnas and protests are not evoking any enthusiasm and her interviews are tame and insipid. With no big names bothering to join her party, Sharmila has hit a political dead-end.

Hence Sharmila is now making desperate attempts to remain relevant. On Wednesday, she had a long meeting with Prashant Kishor and his team of poll experts. The meeting, held at the Lotus Pond, discussed expansion and strengthening of the party and also the proposed padayatra. PK’s protégé Priya is already assisting Sharmila. Sources say that the party’s agenda and the issues to be taken up were also discussed.

The padayatra, which would begin from Chevella on October 18, reportedly came up for special discussion. The Team PK reportedly suggested ways and means to get traction for the padayatra on the social media. The issues to be highlighted during the padayatra too were reportedly discussed in great detail.

The IPAC, led by PK, had worked for YS Jagan from May 2017 and had implemented a 709-day campaign. As part of the project, the IPAC had implemented 17 campaigns. The projects included strengthening of the cadre, training of the workers, guiding them in conducting campaign etc. But, will Prashant Kishor be able to replicate the same strategy for the YSRTP of Sharmila, given the fact that the total time available is less than 17 months? Let’s wait and see if PK can work magic for a beleaguered Sharmila.