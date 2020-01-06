TS High Court halts municipal polls notification

The Telangana High Court on Monday asked the state election commission (SEC) to not issue the municipal election notification till Tuesday evening. A division bench of the high court comprising of the Chief Justice of the state Justice RS Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed the orders while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The Court also directed the SEC to submit election manual, rules and regulations and related material including a copy of the notification before it tomorrow. In his petition , Reddy challenged the election schedule issued by the SEC to conduct the elections to different municipalities and municipal corporations in the state and urged the court to issue directions to reschedule the election notification to hold elections. The court later adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.





