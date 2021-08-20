Tummala raises voice of dissent in TRS!

Senior TRS leader and former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao created a furor in TRS circles on Friday (today) by saying that there was no development in his Palair Assembly constituency in Khammam district for the past three years.

Tummala said whatever development that had happened in Palair was done when he was minister in TRS government till December 2018.

Tummala lost Palair Assembly seat to Congress candidate Kandala Upender Reddy in December 2018 Assembly polls.

Later, Upender Reddy defected into TRS. Since then, Tummala lost his prominence both in TRS as well as in Palair.

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has sidelined Tummala completely in the party after his defeat.

Although Tummala lobbied to secure MLC nomination later and become minister again, KCR did not approve.

After KCR recently nominated Kaushik Reddy, who defected from Congress to TRS recently in July, as MLC under Governor’s quota within 10 days of joining party and he is just 36-year old and never won Assembly poll so far, Tummala lost hopes of getting MLC nomination.

For this reason, Tummala is angry at KCR and reportedly raised his voice of dissent.

Another senior TRS leader Kadiam Srihari also raised voice of dissent recently after he lost hopes of getting MLC nomination after KCR nominated Kaushik Reddy as MLC.

Srihari said TRS will pay the price heavily if it fails to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme effectively and if Dalit Bandhu scheme ends up as a flop like 3-acre agri land for Dalits scheme promised by TRS earlier.

It appears that these senior leaders are exploring options to defect to Congress or BJP depending on the political conditions in future in Telangana.