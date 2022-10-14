Two female leads locked for Prabhas’ Next

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is holding talks with Maruthi for a quickie and the film is said to be an entertainer with a horror touch. There are talks that the shoot of the film will commence on October 17th and the episodes without Prabhas will be shot. There are a lot of rumors about the leading ladies. As per the current update, Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal are finalized to play the leading ladies in this untitled film. The third actress will be finalized soon.

Prabhas is expected to join the sets of this film at a later date which is yet to be finalized. A lavish set will be constructed for the film shoot. Raja Deluxe is the title considered. A formal launch of the film took place last month. Maruthi is keen to complete the shoot in quick schedules. People Media Factory will produce this prestigious film. Raja Deluxe will have its release next year. Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar and Project K. Both these pan-Indian films are made on massive budgets.