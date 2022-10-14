Vishnu Manchu clarifies about MAA Building

After Vishnu Manchu took up the oath as the new President of MAA, he promised that he would construct a building for MAA. Right before the election, he said that he zeroed in two lands for the construction of MAA Building. It has been a year since he took up MAA President’s role but the construction of the new building is yet to start. There are speculations that the construction of MAA building will remain a dream. Vishnu issued a clarification and he said that MAA Building will happen very soon.

“MAA building is a reality and is happening. I gave my word and I keep up my word with my life. I am giving the MAA building as per the wish of my MAA family”. There are speculations that MAA is all set to buy a space in the premises of the Film Chamber. Vishnu trashed them as rumors and he revealed that more details will be made official very soon. The discussions for the same are happening currently. Manchu Vishnu is expected to announce more details soon. He is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Ginna which will release on October 21st.