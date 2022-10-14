Ishtaa – A Pure Veg Concept from “Godavari”

Known for their innovative ideas and crazy concepts, “Godavari” one of the leading brands in the world for South Indian Food now opened their “Pure Veg” fare in the Hitech City, Hyderabad. The location is one of the best locations that anyone could get which is just a few minutes walk from Ikea and in the middle of many IT Corporate offices.

Boasting a 2 storied place with a 10000 Sq.FT, Ishtaa offers a pretty cool ambiance which is loved by people from all the age groups. The cozy ambiance and the good vibes makes the place very unique and puts it on a par from the regular veg restaurants.

This place is always packed and we are very happy that a “Pure Veg” place opened in this area that is serving very authentic Thalis along with a huge menu. We have been coming down at least once a week with our team since they opened 4 months ago” said a group of people walking into the restaurant.

“We are now ready to franchise Ishtaa anywhere in the world with the expertise and the team we have. It took us 5 months with the food trails alone as cracking a veg concept isn’t a joke as we need to be very careful with the chutneys to Biryanis”. Said Mukka Jaswanth Reddy who used to run Godavari in Boston is now a part and face of Ishtaa.

We entered the Indian market with United Telugu Kitchens (UTK) in Vijayawada and Ishtaa in Hyderabad. Both the concepts are unique in their own way and we are now going aggressive with franchising both the concepts as we have a strong base with the chefs, front staff and managers throughout the world.

Covid gave us an opportunity to sit back and re-buckle ourselves and correct the mistakes that we made in the past with Godavari. We are now choosing our franchises very carefully” said Koushik Koganti & Teja Chekuri, founders of Godavari.

Ishtaa offers a huge menu with very unique dishes like “Thotakura Liver Fry”, “Un-Mutton Biryani”, 30 types of Dosas and many more. Their special Thali on the Banana Leaf for the festival season named as “Pandaga Bhojanam” became a talk of the town among the food lovers.

Ishtaa is definitely a must-visit cool spot for vegetarians to visit when you are in Hyderabad.

For Contact:

Ishtaa Hitech City

Hitech City Main Road, Lumbini Ave,

Hyderabad, TS.

hello@ishtaa.in

Google Link: https://g.co/kgs/oP4KvY

Visit: https://www.ishtaa.in for A landmark for all things vegetarian, traditional and delicious.

