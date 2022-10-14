Mahesh Babu’s solo trip to Spain

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shattered with the demise of his mother Indira Devi garu. The actor completed all the rituals and formalities recently. After Trivikram wanted time to make changes to the final draft, Mahesh Babu decided to head for a short holiday. This time the top actor is heading for a solo trip without his family. He will be flying to Spain today and he will return back in two weeks. Rumors making rounds that Mahesh is heading abroad for medical reasons is untrue.

Trivikram will narrate the changes done to the script after Mahesh Babu’s return. The next schedule of the film will resume after the final meeting will take place between Mahesh and Trivikram. Touted to be a high-voltage action entertainer, the first schedule is wrapped up and an action episode is shot. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. The film is announced for April 28th, 2023 release.