Youthful Fun Entertainer Boyfriend For Hire is all set for a grand release on October 14th with US Premieres on the 13th (Today).

Primeshow Entertainment is distributing Boyfriend For Hire in the USA.

Boyfriend for Hire a Youth Entertainer and Rom Com Viswant Duddumpudi, Malavika Satheesan, Pooja Ramachandran and Madhunandan as prominent cast.

Boyfriend for Hire music is composed by Gopi Sundar while the film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Venumadhav Peddi under Primeshow Entertainment and Swastika cinema and directed by Kambhampati Santosh

Enjoy the Youthful Fun Entertainer in the theatre near you…

CLICK HERE! for Boyfriend For Hire USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC