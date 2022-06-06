Two more MPs give a slip to YSR Congress leadership

The YSR Congress has lost one of its MPs soon after the 2019 elections. Since then, the MP had been voicing against the party leadership and the government, becoming a big headache to the leadership.

The MP is Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju from Narasapuram constituency in West Godavari district. There is not a single day left without Raghurama Krishnam Raju criticising the government through the media. He had also filed several cases against the state government and party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last three years.

Though the party tried to get him suspended from Parliament, it could not succeed in that and the MP continues to be thorn in the flesh of the party.

There are now at least two more MPs who have been keeping away from the party leadership and not being available.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has been silent and is not available for the party for the past two years. He is not meeting the party chief or attending the party programmes either in the state or in his own constituency.

He is said to be having differences with the government over his liquor sales in the state. He owns the liquor distilleries and is a major liquor distributor.

Now, after three years, another MP from Narasaraopet in Palnadu district, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, is also said to be unavailable for the party leadership. He is not in touch with the party leadership, though not making any adverse comments against the party.

The MP did not attend the minister’s bus yatra in his constituency. He did not even attend the public meeting held by the BC Ministers held in Narasaraopet in the last week of May. The MP is also said to be not answering the calls of the party top leaders and it is said that he had made up his mind to move away from the party!