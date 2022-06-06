Pic Talk: Super hot Samantha in a Bikini Top

Samantha never hesitates to show off her curves and the actress increased her glamour quotient after she parted ways with her actor husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress is picking up bold roles and is posting all her happenings on her social media page. Samantha sizzled in a black bikini top flaunting her perfect toned look. She is rushed with comments from celebrities and her fans calling her super hot and sexy. Samantha also turned out to be a style icon and gained nationwide recognition after the release of The Family Man 2. Samantha is currently shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi and the film releases in December.

