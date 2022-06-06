Major AP/TS first weekend Collections – Very Good

By
Telugu360
-
0

Major has a very good weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 10.55 Cr. After a very good opening the day the film has held well over the weekend with minor drops or staying flat for consecutive days. The Ceeded area should enter into the profit zone in by the end of Tuesday and Andhra areas are yet to break even.

AreaAP/TS first weekend Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam4.77 Cr1.73 Cr
Ceeded1.30 Cr0.50 Cr
UA1.54 Cr0.54 Cr
Guntur 0.75 Cr0.30
East0.65 Cr0.27 Cr
West0.56 Cr0.20 Cr
Krishna0.70 Cr0.28 Cr
Nellore0.26 Cr0.10 Cr
Total10.53 Cr3.92 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here