Major AP/TS first weekend Collections – Very Good

Major has a very good weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 10.55 Cr. After a very good opening the day the film has held well over the weekend with minor drops or staying flat for consecutive days. The Ceeded area should enter into the profit zone in by the end of Tuesday and Andhra areas are yet to break even.

Area AP/TS first weekend Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 4.77 Cr 1.73 Cr Ceeded 1.30 Cr 0.50 Cr UA 1.54 Cr 0.54 Cr Guntur 0.75 Cr 0.30 East 0.65 Cr 0.27 Cr West 0.56 Cr 0.20 Cr Krishna 0.70 Cr 0.28 Cr Nellore 0.26 Cr 0.10 Cr Total 10.53 Cr 3.92 Cr