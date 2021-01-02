Two new projects locked for Vaishnav Tej

After the arrival of coronavirus, each and every Telugu actor signed a bunch of films. With all the top and young actors occupied with enough work, actors like Vaishnav Tej are rushed with offers. The actor completed the shoot of Uppena which is a romantic entertainer and will release soon. Vaishnav Tej also completed the shoot of Krish’s next film that will release later this year. Vaishnav Tej is in talks for a series of projects.

Vaishnav Tej signed two back to back projects as per the current update. Annapurna Studios will produce his next film and a debutant will direct the movie. Shine Screens too locked Vaishnav Tej for a film that will roll from the second half of the year. Vaishnav Tej is in plans to complete both these films this year. He is also in talks for some more projects. Megastar Chiranjeevi is zeroing the scripts for Vaishnav Tej.