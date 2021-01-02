Nani’s V opens to poor occupancy

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better opened to decent occupancy and the film will end up as a decent box-office grosser. This turned out to be a boost for Telugu cinema and the audience are eagerly waiting up for a bunch of releases for Sankranthi. Nani’s last movie V that had a digital release got a theatrical release yesterday. The film released through the regular distributors of Dil Raju and the film opened to poor occupancy.

The footfalls did not increase even for the evening shows and the occupancy stood below 30 percent. On the other side, Solo Brathuke So Better witnessed packed houses yesterday marking the occasion of New Year. Ravi Tej’s Krack, Vijay’s Master, Ram’s RED and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Alludu Adhurs are the expected Sankranthi releases and are announced for release.