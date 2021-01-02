Last-minute hurdles haunting Ravi Teja’s Krack

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is super confident on his upcoming movie Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni. This high voltage action entertainer will hit the screens for Sankranthi and the trailer of the film is making enough noise across the circles of Tollywood. The film’s producer Tagore Madhu is occupied with financial issues of his previous projects that are haunting Krack. All these issues should be cleared in advance for a smooth theatrical release of Krack.

A top distributor from Krishna district approached the Film Chamber to get the dues of Rs 3 crores to be cleared from Tagore Madhu which are pending from the past. The producer is also yet to clear the dues of his last Tamil movie Ayogya that featured Vishal in the lead role. Ravi Teja is also yet to get his complete remuneration for the movie. Tagore Madhu should clear all these financial hurdles so that Krack gets a smooth theatrical release.

Krack is directed by Gopichand Malineni and Ravi Teja plays the role of a cop. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Thaman composed the music.